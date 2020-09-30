BrahMos supersonic cruise missile test fired

New Delhi, Sep 30: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos having a range of around 400 km, officials said.

The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound.

The test-firing of the missile was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha, the officials said.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.