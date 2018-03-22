BrahMos sucessfully test fired from Pokhran

Supersonic cruise missile Brahmos was on Thursday successfully test fired from Pokhran test range in Rajasthan. Dubbed as one of the most lethal weapons systems that currently exist in the world, BrahMos is capable of flights at supersonic speeds, making it hard for enemy radar to track.

It can cruise at an altitude of 15 km and as low as 10 meters above the ground and maintains supersonic speed (more than 1 km per second) throughout the duration of its flight. Once the missile is fired, it doesn't need any guidance from a control centre. This makes it a 'fire and forget' missile.

Last year in November, the air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet. With this test firing, BrahMos became first weapon system in the world to have the capability to be fired from land, sea and air.

Developed by an Indo-Russian joint venture, the missile can be fired on three different targets or in a variety of other combinations near simultaneously.

Why is BrahMos feared?

Its high precision and penetration capabilities can effectively pierce the hull of a free-floating ship. Its Mach 3 velocity clubbed with an extremely explosive warhead can tear apart aircraft carriers in one strike. Hundreds of BrahMos missiles have already been inducted into the Indian Army and almost all Indian front-line warships now boast of this supersonic cruise missile.

BrahMos' strike range was recently increased from 290 km to 450 km following the technology upgradation.

