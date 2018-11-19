BrahMos spy case: Several ISI run Facebook accounts under scanner

New Delhi, Nov 19: The investigators probing the BrahMos spy case have stumbled upon several Facebook accounts, suspected to be run by ISI agents.

These accounts are primarily used to set traps on the social media and elicit sensitive information. These accounts came to light during the probe against Brahmos aerospace engineer Nishant Agarwal and a BSF jawan, Achuytanand Mishra. Both were allegedly honey trapped by the ISI on Facebook.

In addition to this the probe agencies are looking into nearly 1,000 accounts, which were segregated into three- defence and armed forces, important and sensitive and general users.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS, which is probing this case has widened its ambit after more names cropped up. On October 11, the ATS had arrested Agarwal from Nagpur after it was alleged that he had leaked crucial information to two ISI agents on Facebook.

Mishra on the other hand was arrested from Noida, in September. He is also said to have been honey-trapped by the ISI. He was accused of passing on crucial information regarding movement of troops with a friend on Facebook.