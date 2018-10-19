BrahMos spy case gets bigger: To stem leak to Pakistan, several places raided

New Delhi, Oct 19: A soldier was earlier this week arrested on charges of spying. Investigators say that this case is related to the BrahMos spy case.

The alleged actions by the soldier came to light when the agencies were probing the BrahMos spy case in which an engineer was arrested for allegedly leaking crucial information to the Pakistan's ISI.

Following the questioning of the soldier, the agencies have put several more persons under the scanner.

Also Read | Brahmos spy case: Lured with a job, how Agrawal set a trap for himself

It may be recalled that earlier this week a soldier originally hailing from Uttarakhand and working at the Indian Army's Signal Regiment was arrested on charges of espionage.

The arrest came just days after Nishant Agrawal an engineer at the BrahMos was arrested on charges of passing on crucial information allegedly to the ISI.

The soldier was under the radar of the Intelligence Bureau for the past three months. He has served in the Army for the past 10 years.

Sources say it was during the probe into the BrahMos case that led them up to Singh.

Also Read | Indian soldier arrested at Meerut allegedly leaked info regarding Western Command

The investigators are questioning the soldier about the possible leak of information to a foreign spy agency. The agencies suspect that he had shared information relating to the Western Command with the ISI.

The agencies are also ascertaining if more persons were involved in this racket. The decision to arrest the soldier was taken after it was found that some sensitive information had been leaked.

Sources also said that during the course of the probe into the BrahMos case, several names had cropped up. Raids were conducted in several places in Uttar Pradesh and two persons were questioned in Agra and Kanpur.

Sources said the possibility of the soldier being a Pakistani spy sent across the border by the higher authorities in the neighbouring country could not be ruled out. He is suspected to have shared classified and sensitive information about the Western Command base and its corps and divisions in and around Meerut cantonment with Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Also Read | Big breach at BrahMos missile unit: Agent passing on information to Pak-US arrested

The Army authorities have not revealed the name of the jawan, who is from Uttarakhand and has allegedly been spying for Pakistan for 10 months. As per the sources, the Army's intelligence unit became suspicious about his activities when they found he was in telephonic contact with people in Pakistan. An internal military investigation was initiated against the jawan after he shared information with his Pakistani handlers around three months ago. Since then his activities were being watched by the Army intelligence unit.

Sources in Meerut confirmed that during interrogation the man had disclosed many names and related information. The suspect used to share information with his Pakistani contacts with end-to-end encryption, mostly through messaging application WhatsApp.

The jawan has been associated with the Indian Army for the last 10 years and posted in Meerut for the last two years.The Army's intelligence unit alerted higher defence authorities after getting incriminating clues about his engagement with people across the border.

As per a senior Army official, investigations are on in different wings of Signals and a few other jawans at different places are also being questioned by the military police on the basis of clues given by the suspect.

The Indian Army Corps of Signals is a corp and an arm of the Indian Army which handles its military communications. The corps work closely with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop command and control software.

Also Read | China says it has a better missile than BrahMos and Pakistan would buy it

In the Agrawal case, the police had found that he had been in touch with Pakistani agents through Facebook. It was found that he had leaked technical information.

The police had said that despite him undertaking such sensitive work, his approach on the Internet was casual. Agrawal during his interrogation is said to confessed to downloading sensitive information relating to the supersonic missile from a senior's computer.