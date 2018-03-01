Brace for a 'warmer' summer this year, heatwave conditions likely in Mumbai : IMD

Brace for a warmer summer ahead with the weathermen predicting 'above normal' temperature across the country this season, even as January was recorded as the eighth warmest in 116 years.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning for Mumbai. The temperature is likely to touch 38 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees above normal.

"Above normal temperatures up to one degree Celsius are likely to prevail over all meteorological sub-divisions of the country, except the northwest India where temperatures are likely to be more than one degree Celsius above normal," the IMD said.

Heatwave occurs when mercury shoots five degrees above normal.

The regions falling under the core heat wave zone are Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Orissa and Telangana, and meteorological subdivisions of Marathwada, Vidarbha, central Maharashtra and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Above normal conditions are likely over "core heatwave zone".

This includes Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana.

The India Meteorological Department also said that temperatures warmer than normal might be experienced across India between March and May. "Seasonal [March to May] average temperatures over many of the subdivisions from northwest and neighbouring central India are likely to be above normal by more than one degree Celsius."

"The country averaged monthly mean temperature during January 2017 was also significantly above normal with anomalies of 0.67 degree Celsius, which is the warmest ever since 1901," the IMD said.

Last year, more than 1,600 people died due to extreme climate conditions. Of them, 700 died due to heatwave conditions. This included over 400 deaths in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.