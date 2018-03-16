BPUT 2017-18 results declared, apply for re-checking of marks

The BPUT results 2017-18 have been declared and candidates can apply for re-checking from March 19 onwards. You can check the results on the official website.

If your are not satisfied with the marks, you can apply for re-checking and/or re-evaluation of your papers. The link to apply for rechecking will be activated on March 19,2018. Candidates should note that the window to apply for re-checking and/or re-evaluation of BPUT Odd Semester 2017-18 will remain open only till March 19, 2018.

Established in the year 2002, the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Orissa is Head Quartered at Rourkela and has 110 constituent and affiliated colleges that offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses in engineering, architecture, computer studies, business management, hotel management and pharmacy.

Approximately 58,000 students of the state of Orissa study in the colleges and institutions that come under the purview of Biju Patnaik University of Technology. The results are available on bputexam.in.

List of courses for which result has been declared:

BPUT BTech 1st Semester Results 2017

BPUT BTech 2nd Semester Results 2017

BPUT BTech 3rd Semester Results 2017

BPUT BTech 4th Semester Results 2017

BPUT BTech 5th Semester Results 2017

BPUT BTech 6th Semester Results 2017

BPUT BTech 7th Semester Results 2017

How to check BPUT results 2017-18

Go to bputexam.in

Click on the results link

Log in with your username and password

View results

Take a printout

