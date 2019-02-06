BPSC Prelims Result 2018 to be out soon: Details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 06: Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC is expected to release 64th Civil Service Prelims result soon. The result will also be available on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.

BPSC had already released the Bihar Civil PCS Prelims Answer Key on 27 December 2018 on the official website. So, 64th bpsc prelims result expected date is tentatively between 04 February and 9 February 2019.

How to check BPSC 64th Civil Services Prelims 2018:

Visit the official website of BPSC - www.bpsc.bih.nic.

On Home Page you will get the 64th BPSC Prelims Result in latest updates date wise.

A new page will open showing list of events.

Enter the credentials and click on submit.

Candidates can download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

BPSC Civil Service 2018 examination will fill up the 1465 posts in Bihar Administrative Service and Bihar Police Service as well. The official notification for the examination was released on August 03, 2018. Candidates can check the official site of BPSC for more details.