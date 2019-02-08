  • search
    BPSC Prelims Result 2018 to be out in second week of February

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC is expected to release 64th Civil Service Prelims result in the second week of February 2019. The result will also be available on its official website.

    BPSC had already released the Bihar Civil PCS Prelims Answer Key on 27 December 2018 on the official website. So, 64th bpsc prelims result expected date is tentatively between 04 February and 9 February 2019.

    [BPSC Assistant Engineer 2018 results declared , check cut-off and other details here]

    BPSC Prelims Result 2018 to be out by second week of February: Details here

    How to check BPSC 64th Civil Services Prelims 2018:

    • Visit the official website of BPSC - www.bpsc.bih.nic.
    • On Home Page you will get the 64th BPSC Prelims Result in latest updates date wise.
    • A new page will open showing list of events.
    • Enter the credentials and click on submit.
    • Candidates can download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

    [BPSC Assistant Preliminary Competitive Exam Date: Check here]

    BPSC Civil Service 2018 examination will fill up the 1465 posts in Bihar Administrative Service and Bihar Police Service as well. The official notification for the examination was released on August 03, 2018. Candidates can check the official site of BPSC for more details.

