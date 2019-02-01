  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Feb 01: The BPSC Assistant Preliminary Competitive Exam Date has been announced. More details will also be available on the official website.

    BPSC Assistant Preliminary Competitive Exam Date: Check here

    The application process had concluded on December 15. The recruitment, it may be recalled had been announced for 51 vacant posts. Out of this 17 are reserved for women.

    The admit cards for the Assistant Prelims Exam will be released prior to the exam. The date of the exam is tentatively on March 17 2019. This could however be subject to change.

    Meanwhile, BPSC has released the result for Assistant Engineer, Civil Prelims exam on its official website. The result is available in pdf format and candidates who appeared for the exam can download the same. More than 17,000 candidates had appeared for the prelim exam out of which 10,106 have qualified for the main exam.

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
