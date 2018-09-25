BPSC assistant engineer prelims 2018 answer keys released, raise objection

New Delhi, Sep 25: The BPSC assistant engineer prelims 2018 answer keys have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was held on October 3 and the answer key was released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the assistant engineer (preliminary) competitive recruitment examination today.

The BPSC recruitment exam was conducted on September 15 and 16, 2018 and the answer keys for the General Paper (02/2017) and General Paper (03-04/2017) are available online. The last date to raise objections, if any, is October 3 by 5 pm. Objection form must be sent via speed post to the following address:

Combined Secretary-cum-Exam Controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)

Patna 800001.

The answer keys are available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

How to check assistant engineer prelims 2018 answer keys

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the preliminary answer key link provided.

A pdf file will open

Download and check the answer key

Take a printout