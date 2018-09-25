  • search

BPSC assistant engineer prelims 2018 answer keys released, raise objection

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Sep 25: The BPSC assistant engineer prelims 2018 answer keys have been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam was held on October 3 and the answer key was released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the assistant engineer (preliminary) competitive recruitment examination today.

    The BPSC recruitment exam was conducted on September 15 and 16, 2018 and the answer keys for the General Paper (02/2017) and General Paper (03-04/2017) are available online. The last date to raise objections, if any, is October 3 by 5 pm. Objection form must be sent via speed post to the following address:

    Combined Secretary-cum-Exam Controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)
    Patna 800001.

    The answer keys are available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

    How to check assistant engineer prelims 2018 answer keys

    • Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in
    • On the homepage, click on the preliminary answer key link provided.
    • A pdf file will open
    • Download and check the answer key
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 16:31 [IST]
