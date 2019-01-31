  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BPSC Assistant Engineer 2018 results declared , check cut-off and other details here

    By
    |

    Patna, Jan 31: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the Assistant Engineer Civil (Preliminary) Competitive Examination which was conducted on September 15, 2018. The result is available in pdf format and candidates who appeared for the exam can download the same.

    BPSC Assistant Engineer 2018 results declared , check cut-off and other details here

    As per the official result release for Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam, the cut off for General male candidates is 66 and for general female is 47. The cut off marks for SC category is 47, for ST category is 54, for EBC category is 48, for BC category is 56 and for Disabled category is 47.

    A total of 17, 865 candidates had appeared for the BPSC AE Prelism exam out of which 10106 candidates have qualified the prelims exam.

    BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam Result: How to check?

    • Log on to the official website for the commission: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.
    • Click on the result link given on the home page.
    • A pdf will open in front of you, download that.
    • The pdf has the list of roll numbers of the qualified candidates.
    • Check for your roll number in the pdf.

    Read more about:

    bihar results

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue