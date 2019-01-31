BPSC Assistant Engineer 2018 results declared , check cut-off and other details here

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Jan 31: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the Assistant Engineer Civil (Preliminary) Competitive Examination which was conducted on September 15, 2018. The result is available in pdf format and candidates who appeared for the exam can download the same.

As per the official result release for Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam, the cut off for General male candidates is 66 and for general female is 47. The cut off marks for SC category is 47, for ST category is 54, for EBC category is 48, for BC category is 56 and for Disabled category is 47.

A total of 17, 865 candidates had appeared for the BPSC AE Prelism exam out of which 10106 candidates have qualified the prelims exam.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam Result: How to check?

Log on to the official website for the commission: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in .

. Click on the result link given on the home page.

A pdf will open in front of you, download that.

The pdf has the list of roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

Check for your roll number in the pdf.