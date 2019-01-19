BPL families to get cattle in J&K

Jammu, Jan 19: The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to give away cattle received from the military farms to the families living below the poverty line, officials said Friday.

The decision was taken here at a meeting of defence representatives and officers of animal husbandry department, chaired by advisor to the Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, regarding the handing over of cattle to state government after the closure of military farms.

The military dairy farms at Nowshera, Udhampur and Jammu have a total of 1917 cattle heads of different types.

The advisor directed officers of animal husbandry department to prepare a plan for the distribution process with special preference to SC/ST families.

Ganai further directed the principal secretary to constitute district level committees headed by deputy commissioners to monitor the distribution at the district level.