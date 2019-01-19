  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    BPL families to get cattle in J&K

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    Jammu, Jan 19: The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to give away cattle received from the military farms to the families living below the poverty line, officials said Friday.

    BPL families to get cattle in J&K
    Representational Image

    The decision was taken here at a meeting of defence representatives and officers of animal husbandry department, chaired by advisor to the Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, regarding the handing over of cattle to state government after the closure of military farms.

    The military dairy farms at Nowshera, Udhampur and Jammu have a total of 1917 cattle heads of different types.

    Also Read | J&K: Grenade attack in Srinagar, no casualities

    The advisor directed officers of animal husbandry department to prepare a plan for the distribution process with special preference to SC/ST families.

    Ganai further directed the principal secretary to constitute district level committees headed by deputy commissioners to monitor the distribution at the district level.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir cattle bpl

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 10:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue