#BoysLockerRoom: Delhi boys Instagram group glorifying gang rape busted

New Delhi, May 05: 'Boys Locker Room', an Instagram chat group of Delhi school boys allegedly posting the pictures of girls has come to the light after some social media users posted screenshots of the group's content, leading to outrage among netizens.

The group named Boys or Bois locker room got busted for posting morphed images of girls and passing lewd comments.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued notices to the police and Instagram over a group on the social networking application being used to share ''objectionable posts about minor girls''.

The Delhi Police has also initiated a probe in the matter.

The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-motu cognisance of reports regarding a group called 'Bois Locker Room' operational on social media platform Instagram which comprises several hundred members, the panel said in its notice to Instagram.

"It is reported that the group is used for sharing objectionable pictures of minor girls and young women many a times with their personal information. The members of the group have been reported to have discussed techniques of raping women and gang-raping minors," the notice said.

The Commission said it has received several screenshots of the group.

"It is a very serious matter wherein an open media platform is being used for illegal activities," the Commission said, adding that it has instituted an inquiry into the matter. It sought information of the administration and each member of the group and on whether the social media handle has taken any action in the matter.

The Commission also asked whether Instagram had apprised the police of the matter and sought details by May 8. In the notice to Delhi Police, the panel sought a copy of the FIR and to know whether any accused has been identified and a detailed action taken report in the matter by May 8.

The Cyber Cell unit of Delhi Police has also written to Instagram to share details of the group's members and admin and is awaiting their response in this regard, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

"We have not received any complaint yet in this regard. But taking sou motu cognisance of the matter, we are registering a case under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act for obscenity," said Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell).

Information about the group came to light after a girl shared screenshots of its activities after which the group started being called out on social media.