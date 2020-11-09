#BoycottTanishq trends once again

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Nov 09: After being accused of 'promoting love jihad' jewellery brand Tanishq has drawn ire once again, this time for its ad video on celebrating the festival of Diwali.

The latest advertisement of Tanishq, featuring Sayani Gupta, Alaya F, Neena Gupta and Nimrat Kaur can be seen talking about what Diwali means to them and how are they going to celebrate it this year, given the pandemic.

They have urged to celebrate a safe Diwali and refrain from bursting firecrackers, and this seems to have upset people.

A section of Twiteratti have started asking for another boycott saying why should anybody tell how to celebrate a festival.

Karnataka MLA and BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi slammed the company for trying to 'advice Hindus' how to celebrate their festivals. He also stated that companies should not 'lecture' about refraining from bursting crackers.

"Why should anyone advice Hindus on how to celebrate our festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting Crackers. We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam (sic)," he wrote, flagging the ad.

Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate Our Festivals?



Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting Crackers.



We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam. https://t.co/EfmNNDXWFD — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) November 8, 2020

Check here some of the reactions:

Can ekatvam try to preach muslims to not sacrifice bakra on eid?



Let's see if they dare even once to preach muslims even once.



"Deepawali is a HINDU" pic.twitter.com/i3eByzACMn — Virendr Dubey (@thevirendrdubey) November 9, 2020

How about this ekatvam product ? Used for Nikita in Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/JFbXovMrpb — व्यावहारिक बुद्धि (The common sense) (@Varun0122) November 8, 2020

Whenever Islam shows its true color, leftist and liberal always take front seat to cover up those crimes.

Tanishq was promoting 'Ekatvam' n Nikita was shot dead 4 refusing to convert n marry Tauseef.

Now libtards have started 'IndiaLoveProject' on insta👇https://t.co/0pDcwtNlw6 — सप्तपर्णी Saptaparni (@Saptaparni07) November 5, 2020

Earlier, an ad showing a Muslim mother-in-law organising a baby shower ceremony for her Hindu daughter-in-law came under such an onslaught online, that the brand withdrew the ad. Tanishq had issued an apology for hurting the sentiments of the people and to keep its own staff and employees' safety in mind.