#BoycottNirma: Akshay Kumar’s ad shoot sparks controversy for defaming Maratha warriors
Mumbai, Jan 08: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has waded into controversy as he featured in a washing powder advertisement, where he plays the role of a king.
According to a report by Republic World, a complaint has been filed against the actor. In the complaint, it was mentioned that the actor has allegedly defamed the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the advertisement where he was featured.
In the advertisement for Nirma washing powder, the Khiladi Kumar can be seen as a king, arriving with his army in a palace.
Nirma Wishing Powder advertisement insulted Brave Maratha Warriors— Mohan Gowda (@HJS_Mohan) January 8, 2020
We demand Nirma Ltd & @akshaykumar
Should apologies publicly
Withdraw the Advertisement from All Media
Otherwise we demand all Hindus #BoycottNirma @HinduJagrutiOrg @astitvam @Girishvhp @KiranKS @girishalva pic.twitter.com/ufLR4kW6fN
After he enters, in the video he was seen saying in Hindi, "Maharaj aur uski sena dushman ko dhona jaanti hai, aur apne kapde bhi. (The king and his soldiers knows to beat up the enemies and also wash their clothes)".
I will #BoycottNirma products after watching this disgusting Ad— Nikhil Patrikar (@jagruthindu) January 8, 2020
Nirma Ltd and Akshay Kumar should apologise for mocking Marathi Warrirors.@ratihegde @Gubyad_Snehal @kanimozhi @mi_puneri pic.twitter.com/n6nE3hx2sy
Mr. @akshaykumar , have you ever read history of Maratha's ? If No then go and read their sacrifice towards Nation. Else dont mock our Maratha culture !#BoycottNirma pic.twitter.com/cQE8k39GGv— Nikhil Patrikar (@jagruthindu) January 8, 2020
Though the advertisement couldn't do well with netizens. However, people are been expressing their views on social media. Later, #BoycottNirma started trending on Twitter.