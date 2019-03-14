#BoycottChineseProducts trends on Twitter as China blocks terrorist tag to Masood Azhar

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 14: India's bid to get Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" by the UN Security Council was once again blocked by China as it placed a "technical" hold on the resolution on Wednesday. This is the fourth time that China has blocked the resolution against Azhar since 2009.

The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, days after the Pulwama terror attack carried out by a suicide bomber belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that led to a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan.

China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, and an "all-weather ally" of Pakistan had previously blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the Sanctions Committee in 2009 and 2016.

Reacting to the move, Indians reacted angrily to Chinese action with many on Twitter seeking a boycott of Chinese products of India is a huge market.

Indians on Twitter following this now want to #BoycottChina and #BoycottChineseProducts as they reasoned that #ChinaBacksTerror.