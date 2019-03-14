#BoycottChineseProducts trends on Twitter as China blocks terrorist tag to Masood Azhar

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 14: India's bid to get Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" by the UN Security Council was once again blocked by China despite his outfit carrying out the ghastly Pulwama attack. This is the fourth time that China has blocked the resolution against Azhar since 2009.

The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, days after the Pulwama terror attack carried out by a suicide bomber belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that led to a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan.

[China blocks ban on Maulana Masood Azhar for fourth time, MEA says "disappointed by outcome"]

China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, and an "all-weather ally" of Pakistan had previously blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the Sanctions Committee in 2009 and 2016.

Reacting to the move, Indians reacted angrily to Chinese action with many on Twitter seeking a boycott of Chinese products of India is a huge market.

#BoycottChina and #BoycottChineseProducts hashtags were trending on Twitter as they reasoned that #ChinaBacksTerror.

By again stalling India's move to declare Masood Azhar as GLOBAL TERRОRIST at UN, China has openly shown it supports terrогism. #BoycottChineseProducts #CKMKB pic.twitter.com/hrdbyQ746H — Rosy (@rose_k01) March 14, 2019

China blocks India's bid to designate JeM Chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist in the United Nations Security Council 1267 list.#BoycottChina #BoycottChineseProducts pic.twitter.com/zntllEKb6Y — Batukdhar Dubey (@batukdhardubey) March 14, 2019

I uninstalled #TikTok & I urge every Nationalist Indian to #BoycottChineseProducts for good and teach these Chinese Traitors a lesson for life pic.twitter.com/QVk08F5b3X — रुपेश🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Rajpoot_Roopesh) March 14, 2019

China supporting terrorism again...

Indian JANTA doesn't need more explanation than this to #BoycottChina and #BoycottChineseProducts pic.twitter.com/ZYUaNStXxb — Sanghati dutta (@Sanghati6) March 14, 2019

Every time we #BoycottChineseProducts their business suffer .

Think every chinese product is Made in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/B13IyYmLgU — रुपेश🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Rajpoot_Roopesh) March 14, 2019

Dear Bhakts, Please start with this basic list of Chinese investors. #BoycottChineseProducts

Will update the list soon. pic.twitter.com/DDIGz3Df4R — Asadudin Owaisi (@asaadowaisi) March 14, 2019