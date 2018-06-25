English

Karnataka: Boy found murdered in Kodagu Military school

    A 14-year-old school boy was found murdered in the washroom of a top military school in Karnataka's Kodagu district on Saturday. Police have registered a case of murder.

    Boy found murdered in Kodagu Military school
    Representational Image

    The boy was a Class IX student of Sainik School in Kodagu. The vice principal and four other staff members of Kodagu's Sainik School are under the scanner.

    According to NDTV reports, a few days ago, the boy's father, who works as hockey coach in the same school, had told the school authorities that his son was being harassed by a few teachers. The school, on its part, claims that they are cooperating with the police.

    Parents along with public supporters protested against school authorities for foul play, in front of the hospital. They claim that their son's body was directly sent to the government hospital from school without informing the local police, reported News agency ANI.

    More details awaited.

