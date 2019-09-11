Boy dies after car in Mohan Bhagwat's convoy hits motorcycle

Jaipur, Sep 11: A boy was killed and a man injured after their two-wheeler was hit by a car in the cavalcade of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.

Bhagwat was returning from a programme in Tijara area when the incident happened and there were eight to ten cars in the cavalcade, police said.

"One of the cars in the cavalcade hit a motorcycle leaving a boy dead and a man injured," said Ramswaroop Bairwa, sub-inspector of Mandawar police station.

The cavalcade went towards Behror after the incident, he said. The car involved in the accident is yet to be seized, police said, adding that a case is being registered.

