    Bottomline at LAC: Restore status quo as it existed in April 2020

    New Delhi, June 12: The troop disengagement process with China along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh has been slow as there is suspicion on both the sides, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said.

    He said that China was a bigger security challenge than Pakistan while adding that it had been communicated to Beijing that the restoration of status quo as it existed in April 2020 is the bottomline for India.

    In case that happens then there will be some kind of belief in each other and the satisfaction that there will be no further escalation, the CDS said. "I am quite sure both sides are looking to return to status quo ante," he said ahead of the Army Commanders Conference on June 16 to be chaired by Army Chief, General M M Naravane.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10:26 [IST]
    X