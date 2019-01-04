Both the Congress and the BJP get into action for the Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 4: After the formation of the Congress government in Rajasthan and the government started functioning, both the rival political parties - the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - in the state are getting ready for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the states.

If the BJP has organised one of the biggest meeting of the party in the state to asses Assembly results and take the next course of action for the Lok Sabha elections then the Congress is collecting social and political feedback from all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Also Read | BJP appoints observers for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

The Congress sources informed that after getting instructions from general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Congress Avinash Pandey, both the state government and the organisation have started this exercise. Feedback is being collected by co in-charge of the state Congress Devendra Singh, Tarun Kumar, Vivek Bansal and Kazi Nizamuddin.

The Congress has fixed the target of winning at least 20 seats in Rajasthan in the Lok Sabha polls. Sources said that strategy for the Lok Sabha elections will be made analyzing performance of the party in the recent Assembly elections. The party will focus more on the areas where its performance was poor.

As per the internal report, the party is considered week in Pali, Jalore, Sirohi, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, Kota, Bundi, Banswara and Dungarpur where Assembly results were below expectations to the Congress.

Also Read | Farm loan waiver in Rajasthan yet to kick in

On the other hand, the BJP organised meeting of its office bearer of all seven morcha including Kisan Morcha, Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, SC Morcha, ST Morcha, OBC Morcha and Minority Morcha. State, district and many other office bearer participated in it.

Due to the whip issued by the BJP on triple talaq, state president and Rajya Sabha member Madan Lal Saini could not attend the meeting. The meeting was chaired by state organising secretary Chandrashekhar. The meeting assessed the reasons for the defeat in the Assembly elections and how preparations for the Lok Sabha elections should be made. The report will be handed over to the central party leadership through the party in-charge.