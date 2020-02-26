Both India-US national constitution begins with, ‘We the people’: Trump tweets

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 26: US President Donald Trump highlighted that both the nations US and India's constitutions begin with the same three beautiful words, "We the people." Which marks that both the nations are alike, they honor, respect, trust, empower, and fight for the citizens.

Trump on February 24 during his two day maiden visit to India, took on to Twitter to express his thoughts after the visiting India, the US president also tweeted in Hindi, he wrote, "Our two national constitutions both begin with the same three beautiful words: "We the people." That means that in America and India alike, we honor, respect, trust, empower, and fight for the citizens we proudly serve!"

अमेरिका और भारत अपने देशों को मजबूत बनाएँगे, अपने लोगों को सम्पन्न बनाएँगे, बड़े सपने देखने वालों को और बड़ा बनाएँगे और अपना भविष्य पहले से कहीं अधिक उज्जवल बनाएँगे... और यह तो शुरुआत ही है। — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

The US president was on two day maiden visit to India for talks with the top Indian leadership that significantly ramp up bilateral relations, especially in the defence and strategic ties.

He was accompanied by First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration.