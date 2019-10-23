Both Centre/State need to do a lot with full honesty: Mayawati on NCRB data

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Lucknow, Oct 23: BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday took to Twitter over the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data and termed it as "a matter of great sorrow and concern".

She said that earnest efforts on the law and order front, especially on women security, is the need of the hour.

Mayawati was commenting on one of the findings of the report that the number of crimes in Uttar Pradesh accounted for 10 per cent of the total crimes under the Indian Penal Code.

Mayawati's reaction comes after National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released the annual crime data for 2017 after a delay of more than a year. The data said that with 3.59 lakh FIRs, crimes against women rose for third year in a row and the maximum cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh (56,011).

"The National Crime Records Bureau has presented the statistics of crime in front of the country and world after a long delay. They naturally have made big headlines in the media and they are definitely not improving the image of India, which is a matter of great sorrow and concern," Mayawati tweeted.

"These statistics make it clear that in all kinds of crime in the country, especially in the matter of women's safety, the central and state governments are in dire need to do a lot with full honesty. Uttar Pradesh is in the worst condition and this is when only one party BJP has its government at the centre and the state," the BSP leader added.

Among other findings in the NCRB report are that the murder rate was the lowest in the past five decades. The data for 2017 which was released by the NCRB says that the murder rate was at 2.49 lakh per lakh population. It suggests that this is the lowest since 1957, barring the year 1963 when it stood at 2.34 per lakh population.

The NCRB, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code, as well as special and local laws in the country.

Oneindia News with PTI inputs