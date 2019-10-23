  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Both Centre/State need to do a lot with full honesty: Mayawati on NCRB data

    By Vishal S
    |

    Lucknow, Oct 23: BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday took to Twitter over the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data and termed it as "a matter of great sorrow and concern".

    She said that earnest efforts on the law and order front, especially on women security, is the need of the hour.

    Mayawati was commenting on one of the findings of the report that the number of crimes in Uttar Pradesh accounted for 10 per cent of the total crimes under the Indian Penal Code.

    BSP president Mayawati
    BSP president Mayawati

    Mayawati's reaction comes after National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released the annual crime data for 2017 after a delay of more than a year. The data said that with 3.59 lakh FIRs, crimes against women rose for third year in a row and the maximum cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh (56,011).

    "The National Crime Records Bureau has presented the statistics of crime in front of the country and world after a long delay. They naturally have made big headlines in the media and they are definitely not improving the image of India, which is a matter of great sorrow and concern," Mayawati tweeted.

    [NCRB report: Murder rate dipped dramatically, lowest since 1957]

    "These statistics make it clear that in all kinds of crime in the country, especially in the matter of women's safety, the central and state governments are in dire need to do a lot with full honesty. Uttar Pradesh is in the worst condition and this is when only one party BJP has its government at the centre and the state," the BSP leader added.

    Among other findings in the NCRB report are that the murder rate was the lowest in the past five decades. The data for 2017 which was released by the NCRB says that the murder rate was at 2.49 lakh per lakh population. It suggests that this is the lowest since 1957, barring the year 1963 when it stood at 2.34 per lakh population.

    The NCRB, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code, as well as special and local laws in the country.

    Oneindia News with PTI inputs

    More MAYAWATI News

    Read more about:

    mayawati uttar pradesh ncrb

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 18:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue