Bored of blue color train? Now, Indian Railways’ Express trains to get a fresh look

The coaches of Indian Railways which is currently painted in dark blue, will now get a new look. Yes, you read it right. The railways have now planned to re-paint it in a new colour scheme of beige and brown.

The process to re-paint the coaches have already begun. Delhi-Pathankot Express with 16 coaches will be the first one to be rolled out by the end of the month, which will also become the first express to flaunt the new colours. About 30,000 coaches will don the new colour scheme developed by the in-house team of Northern Railways.

However, the new pattern of colours does not apply to the premium trains, including Rajdhani, Shatabadi and Duronto and special service trains like Tejas and Gatimaan Express. Only Mail/Express service with the conventional coaches that are manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai will be repainted in brown and beige.

The change of colour comes after over two decades when the train coaches were painted dark blue replacing the brick red colour. The last time the Railways implemented a new colour scheme was in the 1990s, when the dark blue colour became the symbol of the largest transport network in the country.

The Railways is also working to improve the interiors of the coaches with additional facilities, which include steps to replace all toilets with bio-toilets, provide mobile chargers at each berth and comfortable seats.

