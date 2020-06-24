Border talks: India, China agree to disengage and de-escalate in Ladakh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 24: India and China have agreed to disengage their troops from the friction areas in eastern Ladakh, making a fresh step towards a peaceful resolution of the tense face-off prevailing along the disputed boundary between the two neighbors since the last one and half months.

Both sides discussed in detail the developments in the India-China border areas in particular the situation in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian side conveyed its concerns on the recent developments in Eastern Ladakh, including on the violent face off in Galwan Valley area on June 15 that had resulted in casualties. In this regard, it was emphasised that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control, a statement from the minitry of external affairs said.

The two sides recalled the conversation last week between External Affairs Minister and the Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister HE Wang Yi and reaffirmed that both sides should sincerely implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation that was reached by the Senior Commanders on 6th June.

'The delegations agreed that implementation of this understanding expeditiously, in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols would help ensure peace and tranquillity in border areas and the development of broader relationship between the two countries. In this context, they also took note of the discussions in the second meeting of the Senior Commanders held on 22 June,' the MEA said.

The two sides, the MEA said, also agreed to maintain communication both at diplomatic and military level including under the framework of WMCC to resolve the existing situation peacefully.