    Border Guards B'desh open fire at BSF who went to rescue 3 Indian fishermen, head constable martyred

    Kolkata, Oct 17: A Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh martyred after he suffered bullet injuries on his head when Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) opened fire at the Border Security Force (BSF) team which went for a flag meeting after three Indian fishermen were caught by BGB. Another constable/crew received bullet injuries on his right hand.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Around 10:30 am, Post Commander along with 5 troopers in BSF boat approached BGB patrol in River Padma near Boundary Pillar 75/7-S curing Flag meeting.

    BGB patrol did not release fisherman and tried to cordon (Gherao) BSF troops, BSF spokesperson said. "Sensing the situation worsening, the BSF party returned. BGB opened fire on the BSF party."

    Both injured Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh succumbed to injuries, he was declared brought dead. Injured Constable has been taken to Murshidabad Medical College & Hospital Behrampore. An Indian fisherman is still in the custody of BGB.

    Three Indian fishermen went for fishing in the river Padma in the border area (Indo-Bangla border). Among which two fishermen returned and approached BSF post-Kakmarichar that BGB apprehended the three and later released two of them to call BSF post Commander for a flag meeting.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 17:34 [IST]
