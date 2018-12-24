  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Booze at a kitty party: 21 women arrested in Gujarat

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Surat, Dec 24: As many as 21 women were arrested for allegedly consuming liquor at a party organised at a hotel here in Gujarat, the police said on Saturday.

    Police raided the hotel located in Piplod locality of the city late on Friday night after receiving a tip-off about an ongoing liquor party, an Umra police station official said.

    Booze at a kitty party: 21 women arrested in Gujarat
    Representational Image

    The women were part of a kitty party, he said, adding that the police have recovered four empty bottles of IMFL.

    Also Read | UP: Man's nose bitten-off by alcoholic brother after being denied money

    The women were taken to civil hospital for blood test after the raid and booked under provisions of Prohibition Law.

    The women were produced in court on Saturday and were released on bail.

    In a separate case, six women and eight men were arrested from an apartment in Athwa Lines in Surat for allegedly consuming liquor, police said.

    Under the Gujarat Prohibition Law, manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages is a punishable offence.

    Read more about:

    arrested women gujarat gujarat police liquor alcoholic

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 5:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue