Booth related work of the BJP still remains incomplete despite extension given to it

By
    New Delhi, Oct 15: The role of panna pramukhs in the recent electoral successes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been very important and their role was prominently utilised under party president Amit Shah. But the party is now finding it difficult to form its booth team despite extension of dates to constitute team and get other other works done.

    The BJP has been deputing one panna pramukh at one booth to take care of an average 1000 to 1200 voters. This panna pramukh becomes booth in-charge and has to manage 21 members in the booth with different responsibilities. It has crossed two deadline but failed to complete the work assigned to it as the party is not getting required workers. Some workers who earlier accepted are not declining to work for several reasons. Some of them complained that the party wants them to work for it but when they need some help from the party they don't get any. There is a big disappointment among party workers.

    Booth sanyojak has to take care of the panna pramukh who is supposed to be from the same booth only. Sources involved in the work of booth are not getting enough people to carry out booth related activities. Sources said that the earlier date was October 5,6 and 7 to finish all booth related activities but it was not done so it was extended for October 12, 13 and 14 but it still remains incomplete.

    Senior party leaders said that finding workers are getting difficult by the day due to their neglect by the party while during 2014 elections there were more people for less work. But at the moment the party is really facing the problem of getting basic work done and it has not yet been completed. Once these works are done, they have to be sent to the higher leadership of the party.

    The work of verification of voters in a particular booth and appointment of committee as these names has to sent to the Election Commission of India. Sources said that the party now does not have time as Dussera is around so it would complete the remaining work after the festival as lots of BJP workers are involved in it.

    But besides involvement in festivities, lack of enthusiasm is one of the most important reason for the lackluster response. So party needs to be awaken before it it late has been the sentiment of the party workers at the ground.

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 11:21 [IST]
