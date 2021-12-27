Booster shot against Omicron: No mix and match of vaccines

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 27: With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 fast spreading the government is contemplating vaccinating its people with a booster shot. However there shall be no mixing and matching when it comes to the booster shot and this would mean citizens will have to take the same make of the vaccine that they had taken twice earlier.

The third dose will be administered 9-12 months after the second dose to health care and frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities. There would be a meet of the experts today to chalk out the process of the booster dose, the rollout of which would commence from January 10 onwards.

Studies have shown that the booster dose offers protection against the Omicron variant. It also shows that the immunity from the two doses starts to wane after three months.

With the number of Omicron cases rising at a rapid level, the Centre has issued an order to states and Union Territories asking them ensure that local or district administrations to take appropriate steps.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that states may also consider imposing local curbs or restrictions as needed during the ongoing festive season. The order has been issued in the view of the threat posed by Omicron, which is a highly transmissible variant of COVID-19.

"With distinct presence of the Delta variant and detection of Omicron cases in many states, there is need for greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision-making, and strict and prompt containment actions at the local and distinct levels, based on the assessment of the situation," the advisory by the MHA read.

The MHA also said that the states and UTs should maintain the highest level of vigil and alertness.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in his letter said, "I would like to reiterate that all the states and Union territories must observe all precautions, and not let the guard down. Local/district administration, based on the normative framework and assessment of the situation, should promptly take appropriate containment measures. States may consider imposing need-based, local curbs/restrictions, to control the crowd during the festive season."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 14:51 [IST]