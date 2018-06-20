Booking train tickets become easy, iPay gets PCI-DSS certification

IRCTC's payment gateway - iPay- has been granted PCI-DSS security certificate which means that payment for train tickets can be made directly through it on irctc.co.in. The complete integration of iPay with IRCTC website would be completed by August 18.

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) applies to entities that accept credit card payments. If a company or service provider intends to accept card payment, and store, process and transmit cardholder data, then it needs to host data securely with a PCI compliant hosting provider.

Following complete integration with IRCTC, people who want to book railway ticket can use iPay to make payments using several options. IRCTC iPay provides all payment options like

Credit Card, Debit Card, International Card, Auto Debit, UPI, Wallets etc, said an IRCTC tweet.

PCI DSS certification would also ensure that the data is safe and communication between different servers take place in a secured manner.

The back-end support will be provided by Delhi and Bengaluru based MMAD communications, which is the IRCTC's technology partner, said reports.

IRCTC's payment gateway may give sriff competition to payment firms such as Razorpay, Mobikwik and Paytm, who currently power IRCTC's railway ticket booking transactions through their gateways.

According to IRCTC's 2016-2017 annual report, the ticketing platform on an average sold 573,000 e-tickets daily.

IRCTC's own payment Agreegator IRCTC-iPay will be available on https://t.co/K9ZxE5Qlmj by Aug-18 as PCI-DSS security certificate has been granted to IRCTC. IRCTC iPay provides all payment options like Credit Card, Debit Card, International Card, Auto Debit, UPI, Wallets etc. pic.twitter.com/yChPOsoH2l — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) June 19, 2018

