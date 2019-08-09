Booking e-ticket on IRCTC to get costly

New Delhi, Aug 09: Booking e-ticket on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to get costlier as the for Railways ticketing arm is mulling to bring back service charges levied on e-tickets.

According to the reports, the Finance Ministry has written a letter to the Railways department asking it to use its discretion on levying service charge on booking online tickets.

Earlier, service charge for sleeper class was Rs 20 and Rs 40 for AC compartment seats.

In order to boost digital payments, IRCTC had withdrawn service charge on booking online tickets during several intervals, and extending the deadline multiple times. Since November 2016 uptill now, no service charge on booking e-tickets are being levied.

A decision would be taken in the IRCTC board meeting soon to be held where the decision on bringing back service charge may be taken.