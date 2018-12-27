Book by RSS think tank tells, victims of triple talaq want punishment for their husbands

New Delhi, Dec 27: While answering the debate on the issue of triple talaq, Union law minister Ravi Shanker Prasad has spoken about the book published by the India Policy Foundation (IPF) led by Rakesh Sinha, a think tank associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The book is based on the case studies made on 25 Muslim victims of triple talaq from all across the country. This book was done with the help of academics, legal luminaries and social workers. Muslim women interviewed were from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and many other parts of the country. The book takes care of all the aspects of triple talaq including social, religious and legal.

One of the editors of the book, social worker and filmmaker, who is working on a film on triple talaq and halala, Amber Zaidi told Oneindia, "We have actually interviewed 25 victims of triple talaq and their case study is presented in the book. The book covers every aspect of triple talaq with extensive research and consultation of people aware and concerned with the issue."

Zaidi said that what are the cases and what was the verdict of the Supreme Court on the issue has been taken up by in the book. Most of the victims are of the view that the government must come up with such a law that victim of triple talaq gets justice without much of a hassle. They must be provided with financial security through the law. They don't have a place to live once they are divorced. So they should be provided with some sense of security as majority of them are very poor.

The books tell that most of these victims' parents are not very well off so they cannot provide much help to them when they are divorced by simple triple talaq. Most of them are left with nothing to take care of their children out of the broken marriage. So they feel insecure. Though the bill introduced in Parliament was not in the public domain but these victims demand that people giving triple talaq must be given severe punishment.

Some of the victims covered in this book have their cases already in the court and they say that their husbands must be punished for their action. These women regularly go to courts with the hope of justice but their husbands don't even come to the court on dates. So they demanded as tough punishment as possible to these people.

Coordinator and chief editor of the book Dr Geeta Bhatt said that they have done the work with much of the risk. The team was even attacked while coming out after interviewing a victim.