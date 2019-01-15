  • search
    Boney Kapoor slaps legal notice on Priya Prakash Warrier’s debut Sridevi Bunglow

    Mumbai, Jan 15: Internet sensation Priya Prakash, who grabbed eyeballs with her wink last year has once again hit headlines, not exactly for good reasons!

    Priya's Bollywood debut film has already landed in troubled waters with Boney Kapoor sending a legal notice to the makers.

    In the film, Priya plays the role of a successful but lonely actress. Minutes after the teaser was out, the makers started receiving flak as the audience felt the film is based on actress Sridevi who passed away last year due to accidental drowning.

    Director Mambully told Cinestaan, "We received a legal notice from Mr Boney Kapoor last week. And we will face it. My film is a suspense thriller. I told him (Boney Kapoor) that Sridevi is a common name. My film's character also happens to be an actress. We will face it (the legal case)."

    Meanwhile, Priya Varrier also refused to accept or deny whether her film is based on the life of late super-star, Sridevi.When the portal contacted Priya's father Prakash, he refused to comment on the legal notice and said it was for the director and producers of the film to address.

    The story of the film revolves around a film star named Sridevi, who meets an unexpected demise. Sridevi Bungalow also stars actor Priyanshu Chatterjee of Tum Bin fame. The poster of the film shows only a pair of legs, dangling on the edge of a bathtub - an image which viewers have found to be similar to how Sridevi died.

    The legendary actress died after accidental drowning in a bathtub and was the topic of much-heated discussion and debate in the country.

