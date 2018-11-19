Bone chilling killings: Why is Hizbul aping the ISIS

Srinagar, Nov 19: A couple of days back the Hizbul Mujahideen released a chilling video in which a civilian was killed in a brutal fashion.

A 11th grade student was abducted and then shot multiple times and the same was caught on camera, before the Hizbul Mujahideen decided to release it.

A day after this incident, terrorists abducted another youth from the Meemender village in Shopian district. He was abducted on Sunday in the morning and released later in the evening, police said.

On Saturday, five persons were abducted by the Hizbul Mujahideen. While one of them was killed, the rest were set free later.

Security officials tell OneIndia that they see a pattern behind these abductions. The Hizbul claims that these persons were informers and hence they were acting against them.

There is no merit in this claim claims an officer, while adding that this is yet another attempt to recruit more into their fold and also create panic.

The Hizbul Mujahideen which has lost several of its men in recent time owing to sustained military action. They want to stay in contention and want to recruit more youth into their fold. However more importantly, they want to create a panic wave in the state.

The abducting of the youth and later shooting a video of his killing is clearly a very ISIS styled operation. The ISIS would always put out beheading videos in a bid to create panic. The Hizbul appears to have adopted the same method.

The killing according to officials was ordered by the Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Riyaz Naikoo. He is a terrorist who falls under the Grade A++ category and is on the most wanted list with a Rs 12 lakh bounty on his head. He took over as the Hizbul Mujahideen chief in the Valley following the killing of Sabzar Bhat.