Bombay High Court to pronounce order on Arnab Goswami's bail plea today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Nov 09: The Bombay High Court will on Monday (November 09) pronounce its order on the interim bail plea of Republic TV managing director and editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested on November 4 in connection with the abetment of suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik on May 5, 2018.

In the suicide note, Naik had alleged that Arnab Goswami, Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda, allegedly defaulted and failed to clear their dues of over Rs 5 crore for his professional services.

Arnab Goswami was arrested by Maharashtra Police from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai and taken to Alibaug and produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina Pingle. The judge sent Goswami to judicial custody till November 18.

Arnab Goswami shifted to Taloja jail for using mobile phone in custody

The Bombay High Court conducted a day-long hearing on November 7 and reserved its order. The division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik will assembly today at 3 pm and pronounce the order.

The Republic TV managing director was shifted from an Alibaug school to the Taloja Central Jail on November 8. Goswami's wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami claimed that her husband was "dragged and lugged by the Maharashtra Police in a blacked-out police van to Taloja Jail Sunday morning".

"With Arnab (Goswami) publicly disclosing the threat to his life and the atrocities he is facing in custody, the law and order officers and the entire state and national machinery will be held responsible if any harm is inflicted upon my husband," Samyabrata said in a statement.