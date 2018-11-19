  • search

Bombay HC to hear petition demanding Maratha reservation on Nov 21

    Mumbai, Nov 19: The Bombay High Court will hear a petition demanding Maratha reservation, on November 21st. The Court has also asked State government to file a response with the state backward commission report.

    Earlier, the Maharashtra government has accepted the State Backward Class Commission's report and decided to give quota in jobs and educational institutes to the Maratha community, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Sunday.

    The reservation will be granted to the community under a new category called 'Socially and Educationally Backward Class' (SEBC) as per the recommendation of the commission, he said. The politically dominant Maratha community constitutes over 30 percent of the state's population.

    Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting on the eve of the winter session of Maharashtra legislature in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, "The state cabinet has accepted the backward class commission's report for Maratha reservation.

    The Winter Session of the Maharashtra legislature which will start on Monday will go on for two weeks. The two-week session will be unique as it will be held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur after 57 years.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 12:01 [IST]
