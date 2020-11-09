Arnab Goswami shifted to Taloja jail for using mobile phone in custody

Bombay HC rejects bail plea of Arnab Goswami

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Nov 09: The Bombay High Court has rejected the bail plea filed by Republic TV editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami in connection with an alleged abetment to suicide case that was registered in 2018.

The court observed that no case has been made out on facts under Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure under extraordinary jurisdiction. The bail pleas of co-accused, Nitish Sarda and Feroz Shaikh were also rejected.

Earlier Goswami filed a bail plea in the Alibaug sessions court. The HC had last week said that he was free to move the sessions court seeking bail.

Arnab files bail plea in Alibaug sessions court

If a bail plea is filed, then the sessions court shall decide it within four days, it said.

The high court was hearing petitions filed by Goswami, a high-profile TV journalist, and two other accused -- Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda -- seeking interim bail and challenging their "illegal arrest".

The trio were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by the accused's respective firms.

The petitions also sought a stay to the investigation and quashing of the FIR.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expresses concern over Arnab Goswami's health in jail

The court, which on Saturday only heard arguments on interim bail, said it would hear the petitioners on quashing of the FIR on December 10, after Diwali vacation.

After his arrest from his Lower Parel residence here amid high drama on Wednesday, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him and two others in judicial custody till November 18.