Bombay HC to hear Lt Col Prasad Purohit's appeal on Monday

    Mumbai, Oct 26: The Bombay High Court agreed to hear prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case Lt Col Prasad Purohit's appeal on Monday.

    Lt Col Prasad Purohit
    Purohit had moved the Court against the order of the special NIA court that had rejected his challenge to Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) sanctions.

    No stay on trial for the meanwhile.

    In his appeal, Col. Purohit's lawyer Amit Ghagh has said that the trial judge failing to apply his mind and his decision on the applicability of the UAPA in the case during the trial is incorrect.

    The special court designated to hear cases under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) act, had last week dismissed Purohit's application challenging the sanction to prosecute him under the provisions of the UAPA.

    It had also clarified that it would frame charges against all the accused including Purohit under the UAPA on October 26.

    Story first published: Friday, October 26, 2018, 11:54 [IST]
