Bombay HC directs Goa govt to file affidavit on Manohar Parrikar' s health

Bombay HC directs Goa govt to file affidavit on Manohar Parrikar' s health

Panaji, Dec 5: The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Tuesday directed state Chief Secretary to respond to a petition demanding the health status of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar be made public.

The petition was filed by former Goa Forward member Trajano D'Mello. In his petition, Trajano told the court that "it's been reported Manohar Parrikar is suffering from terminal pancreatic cancer", and that he fears the administrative decisions are not the chief minister's alone anymore, reported by Indian Express.

Trajano has asked for a panel of experts to review the health status and release a bulletin regularly as the "chief ministry's post has to inspire confidence".

The Congress has been demanding a "full-time" chief minister for the state in place of Parrikar. Last week, hundreds of people, including some Congress leaders, had marched to Parrikar's residence, demanding his resignation and a "full-time" chief minister.

Parrikar (62), is currently recuperating at his private residence in Dona Paula, since his discharge from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on October 14. He is meeting MLA and officials at his private residence.

(With PTI inputs)