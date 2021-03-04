Agra Mayor regrets for not being able to present 'key of Agra' to Donald Trump

Bomb scare at Taj Mahal turns out to be hoax

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 04: A bomb scare was reported at the Taj Mahal, Agra today. Following the alert, the Bomb Disposal Squad, UP Police and CISF conducted precautionary searches.

The matter was reported following a call about a bomb that was received from Firozabad. As a precautionary measure, the tourists were vacated and the call details were tracked. The monument was shut as a precautionary measure. However investigations showed that the bomb threat was a hoax.

A Satish Ganesh, Inspector General of Police, Agra said that the bomb disposal squad and other teams carried out an extensive search at Taj Mahal. No such object has been found. The man who called to give the information will soon be traced. I would like to assure you that there are 99 per cent chance of it being a hoax, he also said.

SP Agra, Shiv Ram Yadav said that they had received information from the control room that a man called to say that there are discrepancies in the military recruitment and he was not recruited.

A bomb is kept at the Taj Mahal, which will explode soon. Security checks were conducted and all protocols are being followed, Yadav said, while adding that further investigations are on.