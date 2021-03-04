Bomb scare at Taj Mahal: Tourists vacated, precautionary searches conducted

Incredible, impressed, emotional: The various moods of Trump at the Taj Mahal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 04: A bomb scare was reported at the Taj Mahal, Agra today. Following the alert, the Bomb Disposal Squad, UP Police and CISF conducted precautionary searches.

The matter was reported following a call about a bomb that was received from Firozabad. As a precautionary measure, the tourists were vacated and the call details were tracked.

SP Agra, Shiv Ram Yadav said that they had received information from the control room that a man called to say that there are discrepancies in the military recruitment and he was not recruited.

A bomb is kept at the Taj Mahal, which will explode soon. Security checks were conducted and all protocols are being followed, Yadav said, while adding that further investigations are on.