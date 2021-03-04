YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bomb scare at Taj Mahal: Tourists vacated, precautionary searches conducted

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 04: A bomb scare was reported at the Taj Mahal, Agra today. Following the alert, the Bomb Disposal Squad, UP Police and CISF conducted precautionary searches.

    The matter was reported following a call about a bomb that was received from Firozabad. As a precautionary measure, the tourists were vacated and the call details were tracked.

    Bomb scare at Taj Mahal: Tourists vacated, precautionary searches conducted

    SP Agra, Shiv Ram Yadav said that they had received information from the control room that a man called to say that there are discrepancies in the military recruitment and he was not recruited.

    To curb black-marketing of tickets, ASI caps online ticket booking to Taj Mahal

    A bomb is kept at the Taj Mahal, which will explode soon. Security checks were conducted and all protocols are being followed, Yadav said, while adding that further investigations are on.

    More TAJ MAHAL News

    Read more about:

    taj mahal bomb threat

    Story first published: Thursday, March 4, 2021, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X