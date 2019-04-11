  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bolpur seat in Bengal: Can TMC win again what was once Somnath Chatterjee’s fortress?

    By
    |

    Kolkata, April 11: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

    Bolpur seat in Bengal: Can TMC win again what was once Somnath Chatterjee’s fortress?

    Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

    Constituency: BOLPUR (SC)

    Date of election: April 29 (Phase 4)

    Once an unreserved seat, Bolpur became a reserved one for the Scheduled Castes and comprises the following segments: Ketugram, Mangalkot, Ausgram (SC), Bolpur, Nanoor (SC), Labpur and Mayureshwar.

    What happened in 2014:

    Former TMC leader Anupam Hazra won the seat in 2014, defeating sitting MP Ramchandra Dome by over 2.3 lakh votes. Hazra polled over 6.3 lakh votes. The BJP's Kamini Mohan Sarkar came third with 1.97 lakh votes while the Congress's Tapan Kumar Saha finished fourth with around 47k votes.

    Asansol seat in Bengal: TMC's Moon Moon Sen challenges BJP's Babul Supriyo

    Total electors in Bolpur constituency in 2014 were 15.29 lakh.

    Vote share:

    The TMC received 48.34 per cent vote-share followed by the CPI(M) which got 30.24 per cent. The BJP ended up with 15.13 per cent vote share and the Congress a meagre 3.6 per cent.

    History of Bolpur constituency results: TMC breached a strong Left bastion for first time in 2014

    The Congress had won the Bolpur constituency in 1967 but ever since, the CPI(M) went on winning it till 2014. Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee had won from Bolpur in a by-election in 1985 and continued to win from there till 2004. In 2009, Dome won from Bolpur after it became a reserved one in 2009 and Hazra beat him in 2014.

    Candidates contesting from Bolpur in 2019:

    • TMC: Asit Kumar Mal;
    • Left: Ramchandra Dome;
    • BJP: Ramprasad Das;
    • Congress: Abhijit Saha

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal lok sabha elections 2019 congress mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue