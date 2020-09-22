Bollywood filmmakers to meet CM Yogi Adityanath today to discuss Uttar Pradesh's film city project

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 22: Several leading filmmakers from the Bollywood industry are expected to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday in Lucknow over the likely contours of the film city project announced by the chief minister on Friday.

Subhash Ghai, Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, Saundarya, daughter of superstar Rajnikanth, besides leading playback singers like Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan along with many others included. This comes as the government intends to fast track its film city project whose location is yet to be decided.

The meeting is expected at the CM's official 5 Kalidas Marg residence in the afternoon. On Sunday, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar had met the chief minister and praised the announcement over the film city.

During a meeting to review development works in Meerut division, comprising Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts, through video conferencing on Friday night, Yogi had asked officials to find a suitable land in or around Noida for setting up the film city.

"The CM, while addressing a review meeting, announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He instructed officials to look for a suitable land in or around Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan," an official statement said.