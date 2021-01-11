Manav Kaul says he has been patient for good roles

Bollywood drugs nexus: Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal summoned by NCB

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jan 11: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating the drug's connection with Bollywood celebrities and has already summoned many stars for questioning. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, sister Komal Rampal has been once again summoned by the agency.

Earlier on Komal Rampal had reportedly failed to apear before the agency. Her lawyer had informed the agency of her inability to appear.

Komal is a 1994 Miss India finalist, ex-air hostess, and spa consultant.

The 1994 Miss India finalist was summoned by the NCB after her brother actor Arjun Rampal and his South-African partner Gabriella Demetriades were questioned in a drug-related case.

Actor Arjun Rampal seeks time till Dec 21 to appear before NCB in drug case

Arjun was summoned by the NCB office in Mumbai on December 21, 2020. He was also questioned by the NCB for about seven hours on November 13 last year.

The NCB last month conducted searches at Rampal''s residence in Bandra area of Mumbai and seized electronic gadgets and some medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

His partner Gabriella Demtriades was also questioned by the agency for two days last month in the case.

Gabriella''s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB in the case in October and it was found that he was in touch with many Bollywood celebrities, the official said.

Rampal''s friend Paul Bartel was also earlier arrested by the NCB in the drugs case.

Based on some WhatsApp chats involving drugs, the NCB launched a probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of Rajput in June this year.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput''s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late filmstar and a few others under sections of the NDPS Act.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, and some other accused were later granted bail.