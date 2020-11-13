Bollywood Drugs case: Arjun Rampal questioned by NCB; Actor's friend Paul Giyard arrested

Police arrests sharpshooter, who had shot at Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan in Thane

Mumbai, Nov 13: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug- related probe for around seven hours on Friday.

"I have nothing to do with drugs. I have prescription for the medicine which was found at my residence and the prescription has been handed over to NCB officials," Rampal told reporters.

"I am cooperating with the investigation and the NCB officials are doing a good job," the actor-turned-model said as he emerged out of the NCB's zonal office in south Mumbai around 6 pm.

Rampal, who was initially summoned by the central agency on Wednesday, arrived at the NCB's zonal office in Ballard Estate, South Mumbai, around 11.00 am.

The 47-year-old model-turned-actor is being questioned in connection with the case related to alleged drug use in the Hindi film industry, the official said.

His partner Gabriella Demetriades was questioned by NCB officials for two consecutive days.

The apex drug law enforcement agency, which is probing the case for the last few months, had questioned her for almost six hours each on Wednesday and Thursday.

The NCB summoned Rampal and Demetriades after conducting a search at the actor's residence in suburban Bandra on Monday.

The probe agency had seized electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the search and also questioned Rampals driver.

Drug probe: Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend appears before NCB

A day before the search at Rampal's house, the NCB had arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife after ganja was allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu.

The NCB launched the probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

The central agency arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and a few others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea and some other accused are currently out on bail.