Bollywood Drug nexus: NCB arrests producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Sep 26: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested former Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in connection with their probe into the alleged Bollywood's drug'nexus'. He was quizzed by the NCB in connection with its probe into the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

However, filmmaker Karan Johar denied the allegation over the use and consumption of the narcotic substance terming them "baseless and false".

Johar also addressed the issue of the emergence of two names, Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra, during the ongoing investigation saying he does not know these individuals.

He joined Dharmatic Entertainment (sister concern of Dharma Productions) in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialise.

The filmmaker said Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment, sister concern of Dharma Productions, in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project, which eventually did not materialise.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan arrive in Mumbai ahead of NCB probe

"He was briefly associated with us for only two months in the capacity of 2nd assistant director for a film, between November 2011 and January 2012 and as assistant director for the short film in January 2013. He has thereafter never been associated with Dharma Productions for any other project," the director said.

The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Rajput''s alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and called film celebrities for questioning.

Rajput,34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. His death has sparked a lot of controversy in the media and the case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the NCB.

His girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting Rajput''s suicide by his family, has been arrested in the drugs case linked to his death.