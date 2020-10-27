Bollywood drug case: Deepika Padukone's manager summoned by NCB again

YouTube
    Mumbai, Oct 27: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash in a drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

    Prakash had been questioned last month by the anti-drugs agency, which has been investigating the sale and use of banned substances in Bollywood.

    Deepika Padukone
    Deepika Padukone

    Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one 'D' and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was.

    NCB is probing the alleged Bollywood drug-nexus and has till now arrested Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some suspected drug peddlers.

    The federal agency has also questioned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan as a part of the investigation.

    Amid the probe, Bollywood has faced wrath of many on social media and various other platforms for being a negative influence on cinema fans.

    Rajput (34) was found hanging at his home in Bandra area here on June 14.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 21:41 [IST]
